VWCO Sheriff’s activity lot 9/10/2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

2:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of a structure fire on Hoagland Road in Allen County, Indiana.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of harassment.

10:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with alcohol withdrawal.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS, responded to an area of the Warrior Trail in Liberty Township for a report of an unresponsive subject.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.