VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/11/2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025

12:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

3:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious person.

5:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township to contact a resident for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious person.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to stand by as peace officers.

11:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of threats.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Liberty Township for a report of a traffic violation.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a civil dispute.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of multiple gunshots.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Kelly J. Glossett, 66, of Convoy was taken into custody and later posted bond and was released with a new court date.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.