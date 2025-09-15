Van Wert Police blotter 9/7-9/14/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 7 – arrested Zachary S. Craig for persistent disorderly conduct and possession of drug abuse instruments. The arrest was made in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Sunday, September 7 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of W. Main St.

Monday, September 8 – officers handled a protection order violation.

Monday, September 8 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Monday, September 8 – charged Jeremy Smith with failure to confine an animal in the 300 block of S. Cherry St.

Tuesday, September 9 – took a report for a theft in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Tuesday, September 9 – arrested Zachariah B. Williams, 40, of Van Wert on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 200 block of N. Lynn St.

Tuesday, September 9 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, September 9 – charged Michael Speakman with disorderly conduct in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.

Wednesday, September 10 – officers were assigned to Dollar General in reference to a theft. The incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday, September 10 – officers took a report for disorderly conduct that had occurred near Towne Center Blvd. And U.S. 127.

Thursday, September 11 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, September 11 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, September 11 – a burglary report was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, September 11 – officers responded to an alarm call in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive. A breaking and entering report was taken.

Thursday, September 11 – officers were assigned to the 700 block of N. Washington St. in reference to a domestic violence incident. After an investigation, Olivia Alfaro was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Thursday, September 11 – the police department took a report for found property in the 900 block of Hughes St.

Thursday, September 11 – arrested Makenna Suever on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, September 11 – arrested Kelly Glossett on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, September 12 – arrested Cameron H. Bronson for OVI in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.

Friday, September 12 – a welfare check was conducted in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, September 12 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 12 – the police department responded to the 900 block of E. Main St. for a distraught male.

Friday, September 12 – charged Shaquia Schodowski, 24, of Van Wert and Kasey Shisler, 37, of Van Wert with camping in the city while in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Friday, September 12 – a miscellaneous incident report was taken in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Friday, September 12 – arrested Chloe Morefield for domestic violence.

Saturday, September 13 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, September 13 – arrested Zachary Smith for a probation violation in the block of N. Harrison St.

Saturday, September 13 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, September 13 – a welfare check was conducted on a distraught female in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Sunday, September 14 – officers took a theft report in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, September 14 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of South Ave.