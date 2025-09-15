VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/12/2025

Friday, September 12, 2025

9:57 a.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Union Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to stand by as peace officers.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a juvenile riding an electric scooter in the roadway.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Mentzer Road in Tully Township. A 2006 Buick Lacrosse driven by Kiara Anderson of Convoy was eastbound on Mentzer Road entered an area of freshly treated gravel on the roadway and lost control. The vehicle left the south side of the roadway, striking a tree. Anderson was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. She was treated on scene and then flown from a location to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne by Lutheran Air.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to check on an abandoned 911 call.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to retrieve property.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of several juveniles in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles.

9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

11:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.