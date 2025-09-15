VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025

4:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of an activated car alarm.

8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of harassment.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of theft.

12:41 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject having chest pain.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of an abandoned go-kart in the ditch.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.