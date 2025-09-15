VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2025
Saturday, September 13, 2025
4:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of an activated car alarm.
8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of harassment.
11:57 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of theft.
12:41 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a subject having chest pain.
1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.
3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.
6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway.
9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of an abandoned go-kart in the ditch.
10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.
11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.
