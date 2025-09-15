VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a noise disturbance.

1:35 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for fheft. Jody A. Taylor, 43, of Jackson Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:45 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject with chest pain.

6:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department with a report of a structure fire.

8:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.

11:08 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a leg injury.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of two loose dogs attacking cats.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavette Road in Union Township for a report of theft from an outbuilding.

4:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Metzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of juveniles being unruly.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of two stray dogs.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township for a report of domestic violence. Stephen R. Holder, 33, of Jennings Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, charged with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

10:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of vandalism.

11:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell down some stairs.