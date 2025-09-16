VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/15/2025

Monday, September 15, 2025

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dealy Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a subject dumping trash in a private dumpster.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:35 a.m.- Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City about a complaint of a scam.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of gunshots.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a stolen vehicle.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of juveniles riding minibikes around the Village.

5:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of North Main Street in the City of Delphos for a motor vehicle crash.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2022 Kia Forte driven by Logan Hale was southbound on Church Road and failed to yield the right of way. His vehicle was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Hailey Dempsey. No injuries were reported.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township. A 2002 Harley Davidson driven by Mark Davies of Ohio City was on Ohio 49 near Monmouth Road when he swerved to miss a deer and drove off the roadway. Davies was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Convoy EMS.