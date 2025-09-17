VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/16/2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 18 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

5:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of a utility pole being struck, and the vehicle left the scene.

7:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a report of a possible car fire.

11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on West Tully Street for a subject with complications from surgery.

11:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies, and one count of driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor. Larry Wayne Wilson, 56, of Tully Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An electric scooter being ridden by Bridget Sowell of Van Wert struck the side of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by David Dize of Indiana. There were no injuries reported.

6:14 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with a laceration.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of threats and harassment.

11:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of juveniles playing in the roadway.