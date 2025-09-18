Church offering “In case of death” study

OHIO CITY — St. Paul’s Church in Ohio City will be offering a four session study called “In case of death.” Death is one of those subjects that we just don’t like to talk about but it is something that will affect us at sometime.

The purpose of this study will be to help us out when the time comes, either for us or someone we love. Being prepared is a good thing. We will naturally address the spiritual side of being ready for death but also looking at how we can make our passing easier on those who must take care of our estate.

There are so many things that must be done after someone dies. Many questions to answer, people to contact, arrangements to be made and decisions to be made. We will be inviting a group of experts who can help give us some ideas as to what we can do to make our passing easier on the ones we love. We will have Thaison Leaser from Edward Jones to discuss making arrangements concerning your investment accounts. Brian Renner of First Federal of Van Wert will talk about handling banking issues following someone’s death. Discussing wills and trusts we will have attorney Shaun Putman. Finally, we will have Phil Cowan, from Cowan and Son Funeral Home speak on what is involved in funerals and pre-arrangments.

St. Paul’s Church believes this will be a very helpful and educational study and we invite anyone interested to join us. It is not just for older folks, people of all ages will need this information. Plan on joining us at St. Paul’s Church, 6077 German Church Road, at 6:30 p.m. October 1, 8, 15, and 22. Each session will run about an hour with a time of questions and answers each evening.