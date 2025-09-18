VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/17/2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

2:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

6:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Valine Road in Jennings Township.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alspach Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of threats.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles riding scooters in the streets.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving. The vehicle was located and stopped in Washington Township. The driver was issued a traffic citation for a marked lane violation.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Middle Point Road in Washington Township regarding having issues with juveniles being unruly.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a crash in a private driveway. No injuries were reported.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal mischief.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft, a fifth degree felony. Carol Rose Boyd, 51, of Van Wert, was served a summons to appear in court.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Cody Marie Jackson, 46, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.