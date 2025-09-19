VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/18/2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025

1:13 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

7:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a semi-truck with the roadway blocked.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort in the City of Van Wert.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:14 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a utility terrain vehicle rollover with a subject trapped under the vehicle.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert City Police Deparment.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:40 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.