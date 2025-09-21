Study shows some schools need help

By Megan Henry/Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS — Nearly 10 percent of Ohio school districts need support to meet state standards, according to the new state report cards the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce released last Monday.

The department uses 1 to 5 star ratings in half increments based on six categories: achievement, progress, early literacy, gap closing, graduation and college, career, workforce, and military readiness.

The state stopped using the A-F letter grade system three years ago.

School report cards are meant to provide information on school and district performance. Pixabay photo

13 districts earned 2 stars — meaning those districts need support to meet state standards.

44 districts earned 2.5 stars — Needs support to meet state standards.

102 districts earned 3 stars — Meets state standards.

159 districts earned 3.5 stars — Meets state standards.

147 districts earned 4 stars — Exceeds state standards.

95 districts earned 4.5 stars — meaning the distinct exceeds state standards.

47 districts earned 5 stars — significantly exceeds state standards.

Columbus City Schools, the state’s largest district, earned 2 stars. Toledo Public Schools also received 2 stars. Cincinnati Public Schools and Cleveland Municipal School District received 2.5 stars.

Click here to find out how local school district performed on the state report cards.

“We must act with urgency to ensure every student is equipped with the knowledge and life skills they need for the future,” said Department Director Stephen D. Dackin. “The Ohio School Report Cards are never an end point, but a building block for data-driven decisions that guide where to focus state and local resources, and, most importantly, how best to support Ohio students.”

Reading proficiency dropped slightly from 60.9 percent in 2023-24 to 60.4 percent to 2024-25, according to the state report card.

Math proficiency rates went up slightly from 53.5 percent in 2023-24 to 55.3 percent in 2024-25, according to the report card.

The statewide chronic absenteeism rate — missing 10 percent or more of school hours for any reason — remained mostly steady at 25.1 percent, according to the report card.

The state’s four-year graduation rate had a slight bump to 88.3 percent, compared to last year’s 87.3 percent, according to the report card.

Dayton Public Schools had the lowest graduate rate with 68.6 percent, followed by Canton City Schools and Lima City Schools with 72 percent, according to the state report card.

This is the second school year school districts are required to teach the science of reading, which incorporates phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

For the early literacy category, 48 districts received 1 star; 164 districts received 2 stars; 259 districts earned 3 stars; 101 districts received 4 stars; and 33 districts received 5 stars.

“We must keep working to ensure our students grow in all areas of academic achievement and career readiness,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement. “This is especially important as schools strengthen literacy instruction through the Science of Reading and as we continue investing in opportunities that prepare students for their futures after graduation.”

The state report card also lists the number of students in each district that used one of five private school scholarships for the 2024-25 school year— the Autism Scholarship Program, the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship Program, the Cleveland Scholarship, the Education Choice Scholarship, and the Educational Choice Expansion Scholarship Program.

Ohio lawmakers expanded the Education Choice-Expansion eligibility to 450% of the poverty line through the 2023 state budget — creating near-universal school vouchers.

In Ohio, K-8 students can receive a $6,166 scholarship and high schoolers can receive a $8,408 scholarship in state funding under the expansion.

Columbus City Schools had 7,384 EdChoice students and 1,817 EdChoice Expansion students in 2024-25.

Cleveland Municipal had 8,409 EdChoice and Cleveland Scholarship students, and 33 EdChoice Expansion students.

Cincinnati Public Schools had 6,671 EdChoice students and 1,818 EdChoice Expansion students.