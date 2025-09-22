Customer Appreciation Day at CNB

Area residents and businesses are invited to a Customer Appreciation Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, September 26, at the Van Wert office, 1199 Westwood Dr. Free lunch, including pulled pork, brats, chips, and ice cream will be provided. Attendees may also enter to win a variety of door prizes.

This is an annual event that the office hosts to show appreciation for its customers. With the convenience of online banking and drive-thru services, many customers don’t visit the office throughout the year.

“We really enjoy taking the time to mingle with our customers in person and show our appreciation for the trust they place in us,” said Al Saylor, Van Wert Market President.

Citizens National Bank is a community bank with a special focus on small business and agriculture. Learn more about CNB’s products and services at cnbohio.com or follow them on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn to be notified about special events and promotions.