VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/19/2025

Friday, September 19, 2025

4:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:17 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Delphos EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jennings Township for a subject who fell from a ladder and has a hip injury.

7:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for an odor investigation.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Short Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a resident.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious person.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a report of a stray dog.

5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Delphos EMS to a residence on East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for an infant having difficulty breathing.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a citizen.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westchester Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Clay in Washington Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject who was disoriented.