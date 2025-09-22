VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/20/2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025

12:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident in distress.

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a noise complaint.

5:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a subject hitchhiking.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint of an underage party that had occurred in the Village of Willshire.

9:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject with an acute infection.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for Preble County.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

3:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with tremors.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of an ATV driving recklessly on the streets in the Village.

6:27 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a structure fire. Delphos Fire, Ohio City Fire, and Van Wert Fire were dispatched for tanker response.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two dune buggies racing.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle with no lights.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Union Township for a report of two subjects walking and being disorderly.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.