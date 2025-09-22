VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/21/2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025

12:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Reservoir for a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

3:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trash being dumped.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Willshire Eastern Road.

11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a low oxygen level.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a medication bottle with an unknown substance that had been located.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police in locating a missing juvenile.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carpenter Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to check a 911 open line.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the roadway.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an unwanted subject.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an unwanted subject.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject on a bicycle with no lighting.