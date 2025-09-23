VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/22/2025

Monday, September 22, 2025

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:33 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation, a fifth degree felony, and warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear and theft. Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas, 24, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:03 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of dumped trash.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a gun lying on the ground.

8:58 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in York Township for a civil complaint.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Olympic Drive in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of three loose dogs.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of two loose dogs in the roadway.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Austin Campbell, 30, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.

11:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of suspicious activity.