Advanced Insurance Group makes donation

Advanced Insurance Group has teamed up with Goodville Mutual Casualty Company to make a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choice, Community Health Professionals (CHP) Home Care & Hospice.

The Charity of Choice initiative from Goodville Mutual allows agents to direct funds to local non-profit charitable organizations in their community that provide critical services such as food banks, child/family support services, or mental health services.

CHP partners with people, organizations, and businesses to serve the needs of the most fragile; and they rely on the support of our local communities to stay viable. CHP is guided by a board representing communities from throughout our service area. Their caring team of professionals at CHP Home Care & Hospice is dedicated to delivering exceptional care to every patient. The CHP staff is dedicated to the safety and well-being of all their patients. CHP Home Care & Hospice is rooted in our local communities and is a trusted resource for those in need.

Pictured from left to right are Aaron Anspach, Managing Partner, Advanced Insurance Group; Kim Mason, Event Coordinator, CHP; Courtney Barthals, VP Finance CHP; Brent Tow, CEO/President CHP; Adam Anspach, Managing Partner Advanced Insurance Group; Nick Manson, Field Marketing Representative, Goodville Mutual; Michele Mooney, Insurance Advisor, Advanced Insurance Group. Photo submitted

“CHP has been a staple in our community for the last 50 years, The staff is passionate about providing exceptional patient care, and you can tell they take their jobs very seriously,” said Aaron Anspach, Managing Partner- Advanced Insurance Group. “If you have had a loved one that has received care from CHP Visiting Nurses & Hospice you know what I’m talking about. We’re extremely grateful to Goodville Mutual for helping us raise awareness of this local organization and allowing us to shine a light on how critical these services are that benefit our local community.”

Advanced Insurance Group is a trusted independent insurance agency serving northwest Ohio with offices in Van Wert, Delphos, and Ottoville. With deep local roots and a strong commitment to the communities we serve, the agency provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.

Goodville Mutual, founded in 1926 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Goodville Mutual insures; homes, autos, farms, commercial businesses, and churches across eight states. Members can obtain a Goodville Mutual quote through its network of experienced independent insurance agents. Its headquarters are in New Holland, Pennsylvania, with a second location in Napoleon, Ohio. AM Best has awarded Goodville an “A” (Excellent) rating for its financial strength and stability and earned its position in the Ward’s 50 Property & Casualty companies in the country. Visit www.goodville.com for more information.