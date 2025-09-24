VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/23/2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

7:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of theft.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a dog complaint.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos EMS, responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Daniel Thomas Lehmkuhle, 27, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of ATVs and dirt bikes being ridden around the village by juveniles.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a low utility line.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a noise disturbance.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for obstructing justice, a second degree misdemeanor. Bethany Ann Wreath, 35, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of theft.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.