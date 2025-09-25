VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/24/2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

1:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road to assist the Van Wert Police Department with a commercial alarm.

3:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:59 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a dog bite.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Guilford Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:09 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a fire in farm equipment.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and domestic violence. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner. A fourth degree felony domestic violence has been filed on the suspect, Jesus Garcia, 33, of Ohio City, who has not been located.