Music of the Silver Screen to be featured

Presented by Van Wert’s own masterful musician and arranger, Scott Turner, the public is invited to a unique and free musical event, “A Cinematic Recital: The Music of the Silver Screen.” Join us for an afternoon of iconic film melodies, reimagined and restyled like you’ve never heard them before.

A familiar face in the community, Turner serves as the Director of Music at the United Methodist Church of Van Wert and is also a teacher at Lincolnview Local Schools. His work as a musician and arranger is highlighted in this concert, which features his unique interpretations of cinematic favorites.

The program will include selections from films like Titanic, Psycho, E.T., James Bond, Stand By Me, and Laura, showcasing his approach to restyling well-known themes. In addition to the film scores, audiences will also be treated to other musical experiences. The program will include a selection of well-known tunes and an original composition, offering a different dimension to the recital.

This special recital will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 12, in the stunning and acoustically rich sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church at 113 W Central Ave. in Van Wert.

The performance will feature the sanctuary’s recently renovated Noehren organ, the grand piano, woodwinds, bass, and percussion creating a truly immersive and vibrant soundscape. Turner will be joined by talented guest artists Michele Amstutz, Annette Hoverman, Jeremy Laukhuf, and Gloria Wendel, adding another layer of artistry to the evening. This collaboration promises an unforgettable afternoon that celebrates the enduring power of music from the silver screen.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind, free concert experience that transforms the familiar into something fresh and extraordinary. For elevator access, please enter through the double glass doors off Central Ave.