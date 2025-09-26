VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/25/2025

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Third Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of a mailbox being struck by a motor vehicle.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject in distress and hyperventilating.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Emerson Road in Liberty Township for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:47 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had fallen.