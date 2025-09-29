Van Wert Police blotter 9/21-9/27/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 21 – police took a report in regard to a theft that occurred in the 100 block of Gleason Ave.

Sunday, September 21 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Sunday, September 21 – a missing person was reported in the 9100 block of John Brown Rd.

Monday, September 22 – criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, September 22 – officers conducted a consent search in a garage in the 700 block of E. Main St. on behalf of the property owners. Jeffery Kallas was found inside the garage and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Monday, September 22 – a junk vehicle was removed from the side of the roadway in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, September 22 – a missing person report was taken in the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, September 22 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 700 block of N. Washington St. The juvenile later returned home.

Tuesday, September 23 – menacing was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, September 23 – a city ordinance violation occurred in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, September 23 – arrested Daniel T. Lehmkuhle III was arrested on a warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made near the intersection of N. Jefferson St. and W. Jackson St.

Tuesday, September 23 – arrested a Van Wert girl, 16, for theft after an incident in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, September 23 – arrested Bethany Ann Wreath, 35, of Willshire on warrants out of Van Wert Municipal Court and Defiance Municipal Court while in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, September 24 – an officer was assigned to investigate an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St. After investigating, the juvenile was located and no charges were filed.

Wednesday, September 24 – a disorderly conduct incident occurred along with a city ordinance violation while in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, September 24 – arrested Troy J. Wagner for OVI in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, September 24 – officers were assigned to the 1100 block of Olympic Drive in reference to a domestic violence incident. After investigating, Jacob A. Roxo was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Wednesday, September 24 – a menacing report was taken in the 200 block of Brooks Ave.

Thursday, September 25 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Thursday, September 25 – officers took a trespassing report in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, September 25 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, September 26 – a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 26 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, September 26 – personal property was located in the parking lot of Rural King.

Friday, September 26 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, September 26 – an officer was assigned to a non-injury accident in the parking lot of 1162 S. Shannon St.

Friday, September 26 – found property was reported in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Saturday, September 27 – a theft report was taken in the 400 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, September 27 – an officer was assigned to the 600 block of N. Washington St. for an incident involving an unruly juvenile.

Saturday, September 27 – arrested Ryan Schaadt for domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, September 27 – arrested Tyler J. Ainsworth on a warrant from Mercer County while in the 300 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, September 27 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.