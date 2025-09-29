VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/26/2025

Friday, September 26, 2025

8:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a laceration.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the road.

7:56 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove debris from the road.