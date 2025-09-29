VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/27/2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025

1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle with a blown tire.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to stand by as peace officers.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.

5:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a combine fire.

5:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with a rapid heart rate.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

6:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township after receiving an automated message of a possible crash. No accident was located.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Tyler Scott Myers, 33, of Union Township, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject who may be in distress.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township to check for a vehicle for the Paulding County Sheriff.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of domestic violence.