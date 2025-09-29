VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/27/2025
Saturday, September 27, 2025
1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.
5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle with a blown tire.
7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to stand by as peace officers.
10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.
12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.
12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.
3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.
5:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a combine fire.
5:11 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with a rapid heart rate.
5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.
6:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township after receiving an automated message of a possible crash. No accident was located.
7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Tyler Scott Myers, 33, of Union Township, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence.
7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity.
9:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of a violation of a protection order.
9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject who may be in distress.
9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township to check for a vehicle for the Paulding County Sheriff.
9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of domestic violence.
POSTED: 09/29/25 at 9:36 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement