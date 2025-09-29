VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/28/2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025

10:04 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Union Township. Multiple subjects were reported to be injured. Scott EMS, Wren EMS, Payne EMS, Middle Point EMS, and Van Wert EMS were dispatched to assist Convoy. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of low-hanging utility lines.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township with multiple subjects injured. Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS were dispatched to assist Scott. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:14 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pollock Road in Union Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in distress.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a wood pile on fire.

9:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.