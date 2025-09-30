VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/29/2025

Monday, September 29, 2025

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of criminal damage.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to advise the resident of their dog being at the shelter.

10:02 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with leg pain.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Frothingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of telecommunications harassment.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of damage to a trailer.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Werner Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.