VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/30/2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

1:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brandon D. Zuppardo, 38, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a report of a large amount of mud in the roadway.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Willshire Cemetery.

2:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of a field fire on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township. Payne Fire and Monroeville (IN) Fire responded to assist Convoy.

2:51 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:27 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a report of a combine fire.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Jayson Daniel Bear, 19, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft. Ernie Lee Ginter, 23, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of a protection order being violated.