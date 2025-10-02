VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/1/2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

6:38 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject experiencing dizziness.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Tully Township, west of Lare Road, for a report of a motorcycle and helmet down in the roadway with no rider in sight. After checking the area, it was discovered that the motorcycle had struck a deer. The operator of the motorcycle was transported by private vehicle to the Paulding County Hospital. The vehicle was a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, ridden by Jeanna Marie Gish of Decatur.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Germann Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a field fire.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious male around the fire department.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:23 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of field fire.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

9:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having seizures.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.