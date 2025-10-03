VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/2/2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

2:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police Department.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of loose dogs.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Corey T. Salsbury, 44, of Van Wert, was served charges for fourth degree felony menacing by stalking; fifth degree felony violating a protection rrder, and third degree misdemeanor nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images. Cedrick Todd Davis, 55 of Delphos, was served charges for third degree felony domestic violence, and fourth degree felony strangulation. Both men are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burk School Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a report of theft.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check for a possible crash alert from an automated message. No crash was located.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of a small, motorized bike that was almost struck.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of theft that occurred in the Village of Convoy.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious vehicle.