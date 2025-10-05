In Case of Death series continues

OHIO CITY — The “In Case Of Death” series continues this Wednesday, October 8 at St. Paul’s Church in Ohio City. This study is to aid in preparing our affairs so that it will be easier on the ones who must deal with our estate.

This week, the church will feature a talk from a local attorney who will discuss wills, trusts and the legal aspects of being the executor of someone’s estate. There will be a time of questions and answers to follow.

During the October 15 session, local bank representatives will give us information about transferring accounts, dealing with loans, safety deposit boxes and how to avoid scams that occur following someone’s death.

“In Case Of Death” wraps up on October 22 with a local funeral director who will offer help in planning funerals, cremation, selecting gravesite and headstones, and related items.

These sessions are open to the public and are helpuflu to anyone, regardless of age. Each meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will last around an hour. St. Paul’s Church is located at 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City.