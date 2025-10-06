Van Wert Police blotter 9/28-10/5/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 28 – lost property was reported in the 200 block of Middle St.

Monday, September 29 – a report was taken for disorderly conduct while in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Monday, September 29 – officers took a report for an unruly juvenile in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Monday, September 29 – an unwanted person was reported in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, September 30 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, September 30 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, September 30 – a theft report was taken in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Tuesday, September 30 – trepassing was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, September 30 – arrested Ernie Ginter on N. Walnut St. near Gleason Ave. on an outstanding warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Wednesday, October 1 – arrested Ernie Ginter on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Wednesday, October 1 – an officer was assigned to Shoe Sensation on Towne Center Blvd in reference to a theft. It remains under investigation.

Wednesday, October 1 – a parking violation was observed in the 500 block of N. Tyler St.

Thursday, October 2 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of S. Race St.

Thursday, October 2 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Thursday, October 2 – a wallet was found in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, October 2 – a drug offense report was taken in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, October 2 – a summons for underage consumption was issued in the 1000 block of Park St.

Thursday, October 2 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Friday, October 3 – criminal damaging was reported at Jubilee Park.

Friday, October 3 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Friday, October 3 – a menacing incident was reported in the 200 block of N. Vine St. No charges were filed.

Friday, October 3 – officers were dispatched to Van Wert High School for a reported student with a weapon. After an investigation, no weapon was located.

Friday, October 3 – arrested Ryan Schaadt for receiving stolen property. The arrest was made in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, October 3 – officers took a drug offense report.

Friday, October 3 – arrested Eric Braun on a warrant while in the 100 block of Valam Drive.

Saturday, October 4 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, October 4 – a dispute at Ruler Foods was investigated.

Saturday, October 4 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, October 5 – telecommunications harassement was reported in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Sunday, October 5 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.