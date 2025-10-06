Van Wert Police blotter 9/28-10/5/25
Van Wert Police
Sunday, September 28 – lost property was reported in the 200 block of Middle St.
Monday, September 29 – a report was taken for disorderly conduct while in the 1300 block of W. Main St.
Monday, September 29 – officers took a report for an unruly juvenile in the 1100 block of W. Main St.
Monday, September 29 – an unwanted person was reported in the 300 block of N. Market St.
Tuesday, September 30 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.
Tuesday, September 30 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Tuesday, September 30 – a theft report was taken in the 700 block of Liberty St.
Tuesday, September 30 – trepassing was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.
Tuesday, September 30 – arrested Ernie Ginter on N. Walnut St. near Gleason Ave. on an outstanding warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.
Wednesday, October 1 – arrested Ernie Ginter on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, October 1 – an officer was assigned to Shoe Sensation on Towne Center Blvd in reference to a theft. It remains under investigation.
Wednesday, October 1 – a parking violation was observed in the 500 block of N. Tyler St.
Thursday, October 2 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of S. Race St.
Thursday, October 2 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave.
Thursday, October 2 – a wallet was found in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Thursday, October 2 – a drug offense report was taken in the 400 block of N. Washington St.
Thursday, October 2 – a summons for underage consumption was issued in the 1000 block of Park St.
Thursday, October 2 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.
Friday, October 3 – criminal damaging was reported at Jubilee Park.
Friday, October 3 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Friday, October 3 – a menacing incident was reported in the 200 block of N. Vine St. No charges were filed.
Friday, October 3 – officers were dispatched to Van Wert High School for a reported student with a weapon. After an investigation, no weapon was located.
Friday, October 3 – arrested Ryan Schaadt for receiving stolen property. The arrest was made in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.
Friday, October 3 – officers took a drug offense report.
Friday, October 3 – arrested Eric Braun on a warrant while in the 100 block of Valam Drive.
Saturday, October 4 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.
Saturday, October 4 – a dispute at Ruler Foods was investigated.
Saturday, October 4 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 400 block of N. Race St.
Sunday, October 5 – telecommunications harassement was reported in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.
Sunday, October 5 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.
POSTED: 10/06/25 at 10:12 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement