VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2025

Friday, October 3, 2025

12:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:39 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a pedestrian in the roadway.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of subjects running a stop sign.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Eric Alan Braun, 54, of Ohio City, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious person.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

11:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an unconscious person.