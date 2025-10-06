VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/4/2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Upp Road in Pleasant Township.

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

3:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Middle Creek Cemetery in Paulding County.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a streetlight being damaged.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Pearson Road in Union Township for a report of breaking and entering and theft from a storage unit.

5:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a grass fire.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a horse.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a third degree felony. Daniel S. Craig, 43, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of a protection order being violated at a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Germann Road in Harrison Township for a report of an abandoned bicycle along the roadway.