VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/5/2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an assault.

5:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for an automated message from an iPhone reporting a possible crash. No accident was found.

7:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unresponsive.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a field fire and combine fire. Middle Point Fire, Mendon Fire, and CERT responded to assist Spencerville.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Union Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:14 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire and EMS, Middle Point Fire, and Convoy Fire to a report of a structure fire on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township.

4:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a field fire on Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of juveniles reported to be playing in the road.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having seizures.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to check a report of a suspicious vehicle.