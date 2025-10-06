VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/5/2025
Sunday, October 5, 2025
12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.
1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an assault.
5:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for an automated message from an iPhone reporting a possible crash. No accident was found.
7:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.
10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unresponsive.
12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a field fire and combine fire. Middle Point Fire, Mendon Fire, and CERT responded to assist Spencerville.
1:28 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Union Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:14 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire and EMS, Middle Point Fire, and Convoy Fire to a report of a structure fire on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township.
4:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a field fire on Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township.
4:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of juveniles reported to be playing in the road.
7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.
7:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having seizures.
8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert to check a report of a suspicious vehicle.
