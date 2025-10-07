VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/6/2025

Monday, October 6, 2025

12:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a vehicle in the roadway with no lights.

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Ohio 697 in Washington Township; no injuries were reported.

2:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for Mercer County.

2:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence. Chad Everett Snavely, 54, of Convoy, was arrested for a domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.