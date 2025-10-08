Buzard promoted at local office

Ally Buzard

Ally Buzard recently graduated from a trainee position to that of branch office administrator at the Van Wert office of the financial services firm Edward Jones. Buzard has lived in Van Wert county for 30 years.



Eric Hurless, the firm’s local financial advisor, said Buzard was promoted after successfully completing the firm’s in-depth training program.



“For the past six months, Ally has performed the duties of her job while also working to complete her training and testing requirements,” Hurless said. “This is a well-deserved promotion.”



A branch office administrator is responsible for the daily operation of an Edward Jones office. This includes providing top-notch client service, supporting marketing activities for the office and staying updated on technological advances.



Hurless and Buzard can be reached at 419.232.2058. You may also visit their website at www.edwardjones.com/eric-hurless.



Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm with more than 20,000 financial advisors. The firm serves more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.3 trillion in client assets under care as of June 27, 2025.