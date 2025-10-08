Economist to speak in Van Wert

Submitted information

Citizens National Bank will be hosting a free seminar featuring Economist Robert J. Morgan. Local business owners/managers are invited to hear Mr. Morgan present his economic forecast for 2026. He will discuss current market conditions and what he expects to see regarding unemployment, housing, and the challenges facing business owners in the upcoming year.

The free presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 14, at Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert. Lunch will be served and Morgan will begin speaking at noon.

Morgan is an independent consultant with many years of experience in financial analysis and consulting. He previously served as a senior vice president and chief economist with a multi-billion-dollar regional bank. He works with clients on all aspects of asset/liability and interest rate risk management, investment portfolio management, and other aspects of bank financial performance.

To RSVP to attend, visit www.cnbohio.com/economicforecast/.

With offices in Bluffton, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Findlay, Lima, Springfield, Van Wert, and Toledo, Citizens National Bank has assets totaling more than $1 billion and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1920.