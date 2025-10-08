VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/7/2025

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township to issue a deer slip to a resident.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Noble Lane in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of harassment and threats.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.