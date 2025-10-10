VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/9/2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025

1:23 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for an odor investigation.

3:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a dog being abandoned.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Bockey Road in Washington Township for an odor investigation.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a semi-truck parked partially in the roadway.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and passing bad checks, a fifth degree felony. Cody M. Fugate, 38, of Wolcottville, Indiana, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Ashley Moser of Ridge Township was eastbound on Middle Point Road and failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 116 and Middle Point Road. Her vehicle struck a 2021 Chrysler Voyager driven by Kelsey Cunningham of Van Wert, who was northbound on Ohio 116. Moser’s vehicle had minor damage, and Cunningham’s vehicle had disabling damage and was taken from the scene by 2 A’s. No injuries were reported.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.