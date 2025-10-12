In Case of Death series continues this week

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The “In Case Of Death” series will continue at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, October 15, at St. Paul’s Church in Ohio City. This is an informative session on how to prepare your estate for those who will be dealing with it after your death.

The previous two sessions have focused on the spiritual side of death, how to handle investments and trusts , the importance of wills and dealing with probate issues.

Session No. 3 will feature banking experts from the area who will explain how to make the transferring of accounts easier and how to guard against fraud to keep assets safe. Questions from those in attenance will be answered following the presentation.

The “In Case Of Death” series is free and open to the public. Previous sessions can be found on St. Paul’s Church’s Facebook page (click on videoroost). One more session will be held next week.

St. Paul’s Church is located at 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City.