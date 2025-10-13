VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/10/2025

Friday, October 10, 2025

3:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township for a report of domestic violence. Ashlee Kohlhorst, 31, of Jackson Township, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

5:55 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a stroke.

6:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:19 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a medical alarm.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two juveniles walking.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Clearview Drive in Washington Township for a complaint of fraud.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a report of suspicious activity.

11:40 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a complaint of fraud.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackston Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

1:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial fire alarm on Mentzer Road in Tully Township.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment and threats.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a roadway hazard.

4:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a person down with an unknown problem.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of a horse in the roadway.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township for a report of a subject being disorderly. Joshua J. Carroll, 38, of Willshire Township, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for violation of probation, as per his Van Wert Municipal Court probation officer.