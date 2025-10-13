VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/11/2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence.

3:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Honda Civic driven by Ella Elling was driving southbound on Gamble Rd near Ohio 116, when a deer ran into the roadway. She swerved to avoid the deer and ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

3:11 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a location on Evans Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a trailer of straw on fire.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Liberty Township for a report of several horses being loose.