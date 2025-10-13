VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/12/2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025

4:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a subject having complications with pregnancy.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:15 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a field fire.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident regarding a complaint of criminal damage that occurred at Edgewood Park on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a suspicious vehicle.