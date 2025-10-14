VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/13/2025

Monday, October 13, 2025

4:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zook Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

10:18 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty with a medical device.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township to make notification with a resident for the Van Wert Police.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of open burning.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:51 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject not responding appropriately.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Professional Drive in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash that had occurred on private property.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck.