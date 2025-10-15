Van Wert Police blotter 10/5-10/11/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 5 – a menacing incident was investigated in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, October 6 – arrested Jason Tallman for domestic violence in the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, October 6 – an officer took a telecommunications harassment report in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, October 7 – an aggravated menacing incident was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 118. After investigating, no charges were filed.

Tuesday, October 7 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Tuesday, October 7 – the Van Wert Parks Department reported criminal damaging at Franklin Park. After an investigation, one person was charged with one count of criminal damaging.

Tuesday, October 7 – a violation of a court order was reported in the 100 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, October 9 – arrested Jason Tallman for a bond violation in the 100 block of Gleason Ave.

Thursday, October 9 – a dispute occurred in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, October 9 – a theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.

Thursday, October 9 – special property was located in the 300 block of Burt St.

Thursday, October 9 – a domestic violence report was taken for an incident that occurred in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday, October 10 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Friday, October 10 – officers spoke with a distraught female in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, October 10 – arrested Kendra L. Keesler on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, October 10 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, October 11 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, October 11 – multiple arrests were made after a traffic stop on W. Ervin Rd. near S. Shannon St. Lukas Bailey was arrested for OVI. Robert Boyd was arrested for underage consumption. Mason Imler was arrested for underage consumption and a Van Wert County Common Pleas Court probation violation.

Saturday, October 11 – arrested Sarah Leaser for domestic violence, after an incident in the 200 block of S. Chestnut St.

Saturday, October 11 – police responded to the 400 block of N. Jefferson ST. for a person in distress.