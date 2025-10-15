VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/14/2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

8:43 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of telecommunications harassment at a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Robert Anthony Preston, 34, of Springfield, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Forest Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on German Church Road in Harrison Township.

11:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an electrical outlet sparking and smoking.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of vehicle damage caused by debris from another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft, a fifth degree felony. Michael Daniel Moore, 41, of Lima, and Michael Craig Melvin II, 35, of Mansfield, are both being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McKinley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a field fire.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of property damage.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on South Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.