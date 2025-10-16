VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/15/2025

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

3:57 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject with back pain.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for Logan County.

6:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of breaking and entering.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of threats and harassment.

8:28 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Road in Liberty Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to deliver an emergency message to a resident.