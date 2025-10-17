VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/16/2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025

7:07 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject lying in the ditch.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious person.

1:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject passed out.

1:04 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of an injured bald eagle. The eagle was located and an Ohio Wildlife Officer responded to retrieve it.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible fire under a vehicle. The vehicle was located and there was no fire.

3:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on East Main Street for a subject having a seizure.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Adult Parole Office to assist the State Parole Officer with taking a subject into custody.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a runaway juvenile. The child was located.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a report of suspicious activity.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of two loose dogs.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.