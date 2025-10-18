In Case of Death series to end Wednesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The series, “In Case of Death” will end on Wednesday, October 22. The helpful study will begin at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 6077 German Church Rd., Ohio City.

In Case of Death is aimed at preparing you and your family for the time when death occurs. It has dealt with handling estate ;investments, banking accounts, wills and trusts. Local experts in these fields answered questions and explained how to pass assets on as easily as possible. On the final night, a local funeral director will be on hand to give advice on prearrangements, offer information on what you need to do when a loved one dies and answer any questions you may have concerning death and burial.

The public is invited to this session, even if you have not attended any of the previous meetings. St. Paul’s Church has posted videos of the first three sessions on their Facebook page (St. Paul’s Church-Ohio City, click on Videoroost).